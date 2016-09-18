Sound Off meets the first and third Tuesday of each month, and members and facilitators there help veterans—who lived regimented, detail-oriented lives for years or sometimes decades—adjust to the freedoms and pitfalls of everyday life outside the armed forces.

"When we get out, we're actually allowed to think for ourselves," said Billy Benso, a registered nurse and Marine Corps veteran who facilitates the group. "We're allowed to make choices, we're allowed to take and choose what we want to do, how we're going to do it. We're not used to that."

The group's members are encouraged to share their strategies for adapting to a less strict lifestyle: what worked and what didn't, what was a healthy choice and what wasn't.

Benso declined to go into detail, but said many returned veterans make choices that are "not appropriate." A statement supplied by Sanford staff states that the group can help veterans learn that "drugs, alcohol, isolation and denial don't work as coping behaviors." Benso said he lived in his Jeep for seven months after he got back from his four-year stint in the Marines.

"Something as simple as getting up and getting coffee in the morning...may not be as easy for somebody that has been out of the service for six months," Benso said.

Benso and fellow facilitator Mike Sletta connect members with the county's veterans service officer, help them find jobs at "veteran-friendly" businesses, sort through VA benefits, and more—all within a group of other vets who have gone or are going through similar circumstances.

"We don't really go into detail with what individuals have seen or what they did. A lot of what our group is based on is...figuring out what those tools are so people can get through, day-to-day," said Benso. "If you don't know, you don't know."

Even if they didn't see direct combat, veterans can still deal with issues such as post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and depression.

"There's a lot of responsibility that goes with every single position in the military," Benso explained.

"You are not alone, and help is out there with groups like ours," Sletta said in a statement directed to veterans.

Sound Off has about a 50/50 mix of combat and non-combat veterans, and has about six regular attendees. It's also free and open to men and women from all branches of the military and all conflicts or disasters.

Attendees can simply show up to a meeting—there is no need to register or sign up beforehand.

Sound Off FYI

What: Sound Off, a support group for veterans

When: Meetings are scheduled 5-7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month. The group's next meeting is Oct. 4.

Where: Sanford Bemidji Medical Center's Conference Room A, 1300 Anne St. N.W, Bemidji.

Info: 218-333-5165; 218-333-2582; or

www.sanfordhealth.org/classes-and-events/Courses/combat-veterans-support...