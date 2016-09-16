ENERGY: Maintaining the line along Line 3

A "sleeve" will be used to repair the corrosion on the section of the Line 3 Pipeline that was being worked on Friday west of Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI—A patch of earth west of Bemidji's city limits is surrounded by bright orange fencing, dug up this week for oil pipeline maintenance.

The work is to service Enbridge's Line 3, an area oil pipeline the company hopes to replace in the next few years along a different route. However, this type of maintenance work, what Enbridge describes as integrity digs, will continue until the proposed replacement pipeline is built.

Friday's integrity work came after internal scanning tools discovered corrosion on the exterior of a section of the pipeline.

According to Barry Simonson, director of Enbridge's Line 3 Replacement Program, the company periodically sends internal tools through the pipes, which then send back data regarding the structural integrity of the pipeline. If the data determines a repair is needed, the pipe section is then excavated.

After a section is excavated, as was done Friday, coating on the structure is removed for closer inspection. In some cases, the pipe is cleaned and coating is repaired so early signs of corrosion are stopped. However, in other cases, the pipe section will be replaced or a permanent repair is done by installing a sleeve.

The work being done Friday was for a section Simonson said had been determined to need a sleeve—two pipe halves placed around the existing line and welded together.

While Enbridge's integrity dig near Bemidji just started, Assistant Construction Manager Bruce Larson said the process begins far in advance. Before any ground can be broken, Larson said Enbridge first has to have the work cleared environmentally, while also obtaining approvals from nearby landowners.

"From there we have a sweep crew that comes in and sets up the borders, both for access and the job site itself," Larson said. "Then we come in, positively ID all of the other lines in the right-of-way and then start excavation."

"The size of the dig itself is dependent on what work needs to be done," Simonson said. "These projects can also vary by land. This dig, for example, is on higher ground, but other terrain can be different. There are areas where can be difficult to get equipment in and there's also times that dewatering is needed, there are many factors in it."

Simonson said the length of time it will take to bring in the sleeve equipment, weld it and recoat could take an estimated five days. Once repairs are finished, crews will be able to backfill the area and restore the affected landscape.

Line 3, old and new

While the existing Line 3 pipeline is undergoing maintenance treatment, Enbridge is also in the process of readying its replacement.

That project aims to replace all of Line 3, which runs from Alberta, Canada, to Superior, Wis., and was put into service in 1968. The Canadian-based Enbridge estimates costs at $7.5 billion, with the American portion priced at $2.6 billion.

Rather than running the new pipeline along the current Line 3 route, which runs near Bemidji, Enbridge wants to install the new Line 3 pipeline on another route that runs farther south and then east, unlike the existing path that travels more directly southeast.

The new Line 3 route is the same as what Enbridge proposed for the Sandpiper Pipeline, which the company has since tabled.

The Line 3 replacement project has been cleared for construction in Canada, North Dakota and Wisconsin and is moving through the Minnesota regulatory system. In the immediate future, Enbridge officials said they are working on scoping documents for an Environmental Impact Statement, which will likely be released next year. Following an EIS, Enbridge will seek a certificate of need and a routing permit.

When the new Line 3 comes into service, likely in 2019, the existing pipeline will then be deactivated. As the old line is taken out of service, it will be cleaned of oil and the pipes will be cut and capped near facilities, officials said. Despite the deactivation, though, Enbridge will continue to monitor the line, they said.

While the Line 3 plan continues to move through the regulatory process, though, there are some groups, such as the Honor the Earth organization, that oppose the replacement project.