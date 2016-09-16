Man accused of robbery pleads to domestic assault

BEMIDJI—A Bemidji man accused of hitting and stomping a woman and taking her purse and cell phone—and who was originally charged with one count of simple robbery—pleaded guilty to one count of domestic assault Thursday.

Gerome James Winkler, 25, pleaded not guilty July 25 to the charge of simply robbery and made a speedy trial demand. He appeared in court for a pretrial hearing Tuesday, and his jury trial—now cancelled—was set to begin Sept. 22.

Winkler is no longer listed on the Beltrami County Jail's inmate roster.

According to a criminal complaint against Winkler, police arrived at the Westwood Acres mobile home park July 7 in order to investigate an assault. Police reports from that day show that on arrival officers discovered that a female had been assaulted, and that her purse and phone had been stolen.

The complaint states the victim identified Winkler as her attacker and that she said he "threw her to the ground, kicked, stomped on her chest and arms, and repeatedly assaulted her with a closed fist." The complaint also states that she suffered an "apparent fractured wrist."

Winkler is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing Oct. 19.