Faith briefs, Friday Sept. 16

BEMIDJI—"Shadow Empire: The Rise and Fall of Religious Freedom," a series of seminars will be held today through Saturday at Bemidji Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4400 Eckles Road NW. The schedule is as follows:

• 7 Friday. "The Persecution of the Church."

• 11 a.m. Saturday. "A Marriage of Church and State."

• 3 p.m. Saturday. "Constantine's Christianity."

There will be free childcare available for children ages 3 to 10. To register, visit ShadowEmpire.com/Bemidji or call (888) 744-3212.

Annual chicken-ham dinner in Wilton

WILTON—The 80th annual Chicken and Ham Dinner is set 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Church in Wilton.

The dinner will also feature a bazaar and bake sale. Cost is $11 for adults, $5 for children and free for children younger than 6.

Christian Women's fall luncheon, fundraiser

BEMIDJI—The Christian Women's fall luncheon and fundraiser auction for Stonecroft will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the community room at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The special speaker will be author Linda Berg from Superior, Wis. She will share her story of being a young mother of two and suddenly becoming a widow. For reservations, contact Elaine at (218) 333-3544 or Alverna at (218) 335-7838.

Annual Trinity meatball dinner set for Oct. 2

BEMIDJI— The 14th annual meatball dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 123 29th Street NW.

The menu will include meatballs with all the trimmings including squash and pie. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 5. The event will also include a silent auction to benefit the TLC preschool and Growing Tree Childcare Center.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.