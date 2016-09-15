Crime report for Sept. 13

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

4:40 p.m. A 54-year-old male was arrested after officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at the 10100 block of Pond Road N.

DWI

9 p.m. A driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and DWI and a passenger was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a felony warrant during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 89 and Nature Road NW.

Family Crimes

2:32 p.m. A 30-year-old female and a 43-year-old male were arrested after deputies assisted child protection with an investigation at the 600 block of Main Street N in Blackduck.

Warrant

9:44 a.m. A 31-year-old male was transported to Beltrami County Jail on an outstanding felony warrant after he was apprehended by the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assault

4:07 p.m. Three individuals were cited after officers responded to a report of a fight at the 54700 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

Violations/Court Orders

9:05 a.m. A juvenile was arrested on an arrest and detain order at the 2900 block of Division Street W.

Warrant

11:33 a.m. A juvenile was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 500 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Welfare Check

9:16 p.m. A 54-year-old male was arrested for impeding traffic at the 400 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.