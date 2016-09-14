NORTHERN TOWNSHIP -- Three incumbents and three challengers for seats on the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners faced questions Wednesday evening about their priorities if elected

During a candidates forum at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds sponsored by the Minnesota Farm Bureau, races for three district positions were highlighted. They included:

District 2, between incumbent Commissioner Joe Vene, first elected in 2004, and current Bemidji City Council member Reed Olson

District 4, between incumbent Commissioner Tim Sumner, elected in 2012, and Hines resident Vince Gross, who has a background in the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

District 5, between incumbent Commissioner Jim Lucachick, first elected in 2008, and Ralph Morris, who carries experience working for the Minnesota Department of Health.

Questions directed to the candidates at the forum Wednesday, forwarded by both the Farm Bureau and residents in the audience, ranged on topics from invasive species to infrastructure.

Much of the infrastructure discussion focused on transportation, with roads being the key topic. As the candidates answered the question on infrastructure necessities, a consensus emerged from the six pertaining to a greater need of state funding for road and bridge maintenance.

Vene, Lucachick and Sumner, for example, said the need remains for a comprehensive statewide infrastructure plan. Morris, who also noted the need for additional state dollars, said assistance from the Legislature is required since the county doesn't have a tax base to do all the roadwork by itself.

Gross also mentioned that the county needed assistance from the state and referenced road project delays in Blackduck as an example of how not getting funds from a higher level of government can affect the local area.

In his response, Olson said he had experience in decision making for infrastructure needs based on his time on the Bemidji City Council and said he understood that it's one of the county's biggest issues. If elected, Olson said he could potentially be in support of a statewide gas tax if enough of the revenue is shared with counties and cities.

Lucachick added that five and 10 year county road plans have to be adjusted for anticipated growth and Morris said the county has to work to capture all the funding it can to support and expand the Bemidji Regional Airport.

The invasive species subject, made more topical because of recent infestations of starry stonewort algae, was responded to by many of the candidates with calls for continued educational efforts.

Lucachick said the educational aspects have become incredibly important because of how mobile boaters have become. He said the response has to be more education for boaters from out of the area who visit multiple lakes.

Morris also said education was important, adding that information on invasive species prevention has to go to both boaters and shore-land owners who have to keep a vegetation buffer to stop any spreading.

In their responses, Vene and Sumner said they've been encouraged by the work done by Beltrami County Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Bruce Anspach and the county's invasive species task force and said they would continue to support educational efforts from that task force.

For Gross, the issue of invasive species is a problem that likely won't go away and will get worse in the future. He also said the county isn't able to control the situation as a whole and said more assistance and responsibility is needed from the DNR.

Olson, meanwhile, also said he was pessimistic, mentioning that it’s “difficult to keep everyone educated” and that it “only takes one boat.” However, Olson also said the county's recent efforts have been positive and if elected would work to create mitigation plans.

Also during Wednesday's forum, the six candidates told the audience that supporting veterans services and providing mental health would be top priorities.

