Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for Sept. 12

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:16 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

    Animal

    10:57 p.m. Officers received a report of a bear on the deck of a house at the 16900 block of Stai Drive NW.

    Suspicious

    8:06 a.m. A 31-year-old female was arrested at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW after the Bemidji Police Department received a report of suspicious people.

    Theft

    8:23 p.m. Officers received a report of a gas drive-off at the 100 block of Convenience Lane SW.

    Traffic Stop

    6:39 p.m. A 40-year-old female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at the 8000 block of Irvine Avenue NW. A 27-year-old male was also cited for numerous violations.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

    Assault

    6:39 p.m. An officer took an assault complaint at the 1200 block of 23rd Street NW.

    Suspicious

    8:06 a.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested after officers received a report of a man walking in a parking lot at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and brandishing a knife.

    Violations/Court Order

    8:46 a.m. A 48-year-old male was arrested on an arrest and detain order at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

    Warrant

    6:07 p.m. A 44-year-old female was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant after officers received a complaint of an intoxicated female approaching residences at the 3900 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

    Explore related topics:Newscrimecrime reportBemidjibemidji police departmentBeltrami Countybeltrami county sheriff's office
    Advertisement
    randomness