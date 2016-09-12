BEMIDJI—Bemidji Area Schools leaders need to secure a conditional use permit and variance from the county before they can move forward with plans to build a long-anticipated elementary school.

School district staff applied for the permit a day after the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners decided that an environmental assessment worksheet—rather than a full-fledged environmental impact statement—was enough to gauge Gene Dillon Elementary School's impact on nearby ponds and other natural areas. The permit outlines the district's plans for the site, which sits near Bemidji High School at the intersection of Division Street West and Becida Road Southwest.

The county's planning commission is scheduled to deliberate the permit at a Sept. 26 meeting, and could attach conditions commissioners feel are necessary to mitigate potential concerns about impacts to traffic and the environment.

The commission will also consider a variance to a county ordinance that dictates no structure within 1,000 feet of a shoreline can be taller than 35 feet. The elementary school, as planned, would have a "mechanical penthouse" on its roof that could be as high as 50 feet, about 950 feet from a nearby pond.

If both are approved, the district would need to secure a building permit as well, said Brent Rud, the county's environmental services director.

That permit would be approved administratively, rather than by a planning commission or county board vote, Rud added.

"After that, it's all systems are go," said Superintendent Jim Hess. A purchase agreement is already in place for the land, which measures 160 acres. The district plans to spend $599,000 to purchase the property, Hess said, and has preliminarily budgeted a total of $30 million for the project.

The school district will send out invitations for construction bids in October, Hess said, and the school board is expected to award bids in December or January.

"At that point in time, the only thing that will be preventing us from substantial progress will be the weather," Hess said, adding school district leaders hope to start construction in earnest this coming April.

The planned elementary would be ready for students by the 2018-19 school year.