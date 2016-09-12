Crime report for Sept. 9-11

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

11:03 p.m. Saturday. A 35-year-old male was arrested after officers received a report of an assault and vehicle theft at the 3600 block of Ten Mile Drive NW.

Burglary

1:27 p.m. Sunday. A 20-year-old male and a 23-year-old female were arrested after deputies responded to a burglary complaint at the 20900 block of Jenkins Road SE.

4:09 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff's office responded to a burglary at the 11100 block of Lamon Road NE.

DWI

7:40 p.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old female was arrested for drug-related DWI during a traffic stop at the intersection of 4th Street SE and Miles Avenue SE.

Theft

12:13 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a gas drive-off at the 8000 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

6:04 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a theft of a dog at the 10100 block of Division Street W.

2:22 a.m. Sunday. A 25-year-old male was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Warrant

7:28 a.m. Sunday. A 34-year-old female was arrested on several felony warrants at the 51000 block of Wind Flower Drive.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

Animal

12:51 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a possible theft of a dog at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

5:18 p.m. Saturday. Officers checked on a report of an unattended rabbit in a vehicle at the 400 block of Beltrami Avenue NW. The vehicle was gone on arrival and was unable to be located.

Assault

8:06 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of possible false imprisonment at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW.

6:33 p.m. Sunday. An officer took a report of a domestic assault at the 600 block of Central Avenue SE. The case has been referred to the Beltrami County Attorney's office for review.

9:23 p.m. Sunday. Officers received a report of an assault at the 1400 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Disorderly Conduct

9:30 p.m. Friday. A 37-year-old female was arrested after officers responded to a report of a disorderly female at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

DWI

2:10 a.m. Sunday. A 48-year-old male was arrested for third-degree DWI at the intersection of Roosevelt Road SE and Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

Fire

7:25 a.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a fire at the 1200 block of Exchange Avenue SE.

Theft

2:55 p.m. Friday. A 55-year-old male was arrested for theft and fifth-degree controlled substance charges at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

7:10 a.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of the theft of a generator at the 1000 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Violations/Court Orders

5:15 p.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old male was arrested for a domestic abuse no contact order violation at the 800 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

8:22 p.m. Sunday. A male was arrested at the 1200 block of America Avenue NW for a domestic abuse no contact order violation.

Warrant

3:14 p.m. Friday. A 43-year-old female was arrested on a warrant and an arrest and detain order at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

9:08 p.m. Friday. An 18-year-old male was arrested on a warrant after officers responded to a report of vehicle tampering at the 100 block of 26th Street NW.

5:18 a.m. Sunday. A 40-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW after calling 911 while intoxicated.