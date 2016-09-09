Desserts by Design prepares for another grand event

(left to right) Nancy Haugen, Louise Jackson, Dee Sweeney are ready for another Desserts by Design fundraiser for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra. This year's event will be held Sept. 25 at the Sanford Center. (Submitted photo)

BEMIDJI—Desserts by Design: Savory and Sweet Edition 2016, the gala fundraiser for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, is set for Sept. 25 at the Sanford Center.

The event starts at 7 p.m.

This year, guests will be greeted by BSO musicians and board members "with trays of delicious appetizers and champagne. While enjoying these treats, guests will wander about the room looking at the lovely silent auction items and the uniquely designed tables," organizers said in a release.

The event also features a silent auction, wine raffle, entertainment, and a live auction along with comments from BSO Music Director Beverly Everett about the 2016-17 concert season. BSO season tickets will be sold at the event.

Tickets to Desserts by Design can be ordered from Lueken's North and South or by calling Louise Jackson at (218) 209-0065.