Crime report for Sept. 8

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

10:14 a.m. Officers received a report of a gas drive-off at the 8000 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

Warrant

4:02 a.m. A 34-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 400 block of 7th Street NW.

5:46 p.m. A 39-year-old male was arrested for outstanding felony warrants at the 1200 block of Little Norway Avenue SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Burglary

2:46 a.m. Officers received a report of a possible burglary at the 1200 block of Park Avenue NW.

3:08 a.m. Officers responded to an attempted burglary at the 600 block of 12th Street NW.

Drugs

5:05 a.m. A 34-year-old female was arrested at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW after officers responded to the Beltrami County Jail for a report of drugs that were introduced into the facility.

Ordinance Violations

6:45 p.m. Officers responded to an anonymous report of a male shooting squirrels with a BB gun at the 500 block of 21st Street NW. The male was spoken with and advised of the city ordinance; he agreed to no longer shoot squirrels in city limits.

Sex Crimes

8:32 a.m. A sexual assault was reported at the 900 block of Carter Circle SE.

Suspicious

12:42 a.m. An officer checked on a report of a suspicious vehicle and located the owner in a Dumpster of a local business at the 2400 block of Middle School Drive NW. The business only wished for the party to leave.