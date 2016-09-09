On Thursday, Red Lake Chairman Darrell Seki presented the Red Lake Tribal Council's Resolution of Support to Standing Rock Chairman Davide Archambault in Fort Yates, N.D., and a donation of $5,000 on behalf of the Red Lake Band. (Submitted photo)

On Thursday, Red Lake Chairman Darrell Seki presented the Red Lake Tribal Council's Resolution of Support to Standing Rock Chairman Davide Archambault in Fort Yates, N.D., and a donation of $5,000 on behalf of the Red Lake Band. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and many others are protesting the proposed Dakota Access Pipeline. The $3.8 billion pipeline will carry 450,000 barrels of crude oil each day from North Dakota to Illinois.