Fozz Fest to feature local artists, vendors on Saturday

BEMIDJI—What started as a backyard celebration for family and friends has now grown into the fourth annual Fozz Fest.

The free family festival is set to begin 11 a.m. Saturday at 1967 Becida Road in Bemidji with the focus on local musicians, food vendors, a cornhole tournament, games, giveaways and more.

After attendance doubled each year since its inception, the fest is expecting about 1,500 people this year after last year's had about 950, said organizer Jason Schmitt. Schmitt hosts the event at his Becida home, four miles out of Bemidji, and is also the owner of the food truck Fozzie's Smokin BBQ.

"A buddy and I, we talked about doing something like this for many years and then finally one evening, story has it, our wives left us alone with our phones and we, over some adult beverages we decided to create an event," Schmitt said.

The event page on Facebook grew and the first Fozz Fest hosted a couple hundred people, who were mostly family and friends. After a successful night, the two decided to make it an annual event.

Eventually the fest grew to what it is today with a strong focus on local artists and Schmitt hopes it will continue to grow and become Bemidji's music festival.

"We think that Bemidji needs one," Schmitt said. "My goal is to have something that Bemidji can call its own. Something that keeps the local artists."

The music lineup for Saturday will include:

• 1 p.m. Alec Sessing

• 2 p.m. Gary Yerbich (Empty Cooler)

• 3 p.m. Hog Rooster

• 4 p.m. Sonny Johnson

• 5 p.m. Acoustic Smoke

• 6 p.m. FireLine

• 7 p.m. Acoust Hicks

• 9 p.m. Corey Medina & Brothers with specials guests The Inceptions

"We just try to spotlight northern Minnesota," Schmitt said. "It's small businesses. It's artists that are working very hard at creating names for themselves and we all try to bring that together in one day."

Registration for a corn hole tournament will begin at 1 p.m. and will cost $10 per team. The tournament starts at 3 p.m. and games for children at 4 p.m.

Food vendors will open at 11 a.m. and include Fozzie's Smokin BBQ, Primetime Sandwiches, Boy Scout root beer floats and Athea's Cakery.