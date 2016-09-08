Trail-in-a-Day event set for Saturday

Events are planned along the Paul Bunyan State Trail—at 115-miles long, the longest of Minnesota's state trails, and the longest continuously paved rail-trail in the entire country.

Cyclists plan to leave at 8 a.m. from Lake Bemidji State Park on the northern end and at Crow Wing State Park at the southern end and meet in the middle in Hackensack. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Landwehr and Erika Rivers, Minnesota State Parks and Trails director, are expected to take part in the events. The group traveling south from Bemidji will be carrying a Babe the Blue Ox baton that will be passed along at the various stops along the trail as it makes its way to Hackensack to unite with Paul Bunyan baton coming from Crow Wing State Park. The Babe the Blue Ox baton will be at the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues in downtown Bemidji at about 8:45 a.m., officials said, where Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht and Rivers are expected to speak.

Organizers also are inviting local residents on a 10-mile round trip ride along the trail starting at 10 a.m. at Lake Bemidji State Park.

An Ethnic Fest also will be held in Walker featuring a parade at 11 a.m. The cyclists are expected to meet up in Hackensack at about 1 p.m. to exchange the batons.