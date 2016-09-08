Crime report for Sept. 7

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Animal

10:30 a.m. An injured red tail hawk at the 1900 block of Sumac Road NE was collected and transported to the Raptor Center.

Theft

9:44 a.m. Officers received a report of a gas drive-off at the 7100 block of Pete Lane NW.

10:23 a.m. Officers received a report of the theft of medications from a mailbox at the 8700 block of Tranquility Lane NW.

Warrant

12:23 p.m. A juvenile was transported to Northwest Juvenile Center on a warrant.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

6:56 p.m. Officers received a report of a possible domestic assault at the 2900 block of Pine Ridge Avenue NW.

Warrant

8:31 a.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for several warrants and for giving a false name.

10:04 a.m. A 39-year-old female was arrested at the 2400 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW for an outstanding warrant.