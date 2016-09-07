Woman missing from Motley group home

BEMIDJI—Cass County authorities are seeking help in locating a woman who went missing from a Motley, Minn., group home.

According to a news release Wednesday from the Cass County Sheriff's Office, Alice Whim, 21, is missing from a residential group home on 61st Avenue SW in Motley. Law enforcement believes that Whim is voluntarily missing and no foul play is suspected.

Whim has ties to the Twin Cities area.

Whim is white and has dark brown hair and olive-colored eyes, is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a red shirt. Anyone who has seen Whim should contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office.