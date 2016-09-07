BEMIDJI—Bemidji residents are encouraged to attend a pair of public meetings Thursday evening outlining plans for growth and development in the city.

The first meeting will take place at Rail River Folk School, focusing on the progression of the rail corridor sector of Bemidji. The gathering, starting at 5:30 p.m., comes after the folk school made a request for a rezone to access potential resources and expand capacity at the facility, including plumbing, electrical work and bathrooms.

According to a Facebook page for the event, the meeting is inviting the public to learn if the community supports ideas such as experiential outdoor learning areas, edible landscaping, a farmers' market shelter, a downtown indoor/outdoor market and a parent research center.

"In an effort to capture some of that forward momentum and economic development as well as some of the environmental remediation work, we're starting to query our neighbors to discuss some components that can build on our capacity to serve," said Jessica Saucedo, co-founder of the Rail River Folk School.

The meeting also follows announcements from local business owner Mitch Rautio, who is working with city officials to purchase property in the rail corridor to develop the land for residential and office space. The city purchased the property, located south of Bemidji's downtown area extending from Park Avenue Northwest to the area near the Mississippi River, in 2003 to install a sewer system and pave the Paul Bunyan trail that runs through the area.

"We want to work together with developers on both sides of the tracks," Saucedo said. "We've met with Greater Bemidji Economic Development and Mitch Rautio to ensure the concepts are brought together."

The event is sponsored by the Indigenous Environmental Network, BSU, the Rail River Folk School and Universidad Sin Fronteras. The folk school is located at 303 Railroad St. SW and can be reached at (218) 766-3837.

The second meeting scheduled Thursday is being organized by the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board as part of its long term comprehensive plan. The session will start at 6 p.m. at Bemidji City Hall and will focus on how Bemidji should plan growth, development and infrastructure.

As part of the meeting, the comprehensive plan's steering committee is holding a photo contest of local and area landmarks and is seeking input from the public. Following the submission process, the committee will select the photos and include them in the plan.

Bemidji City Hall is located at 317 Fourth St. NW and the Joint Planning Board office can be reached at (218) 759-3579.

IF YOU GO:

What: Help Us Plan for the Rail Corridor. A public meeting about development at the Rail River Folk School and the surrounding Rail Corridor area.

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW

What: Community meeting on Great Bemidji comprehensive planning guide.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW