Crime report for Sept. 6

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

7:48 a.m. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Adams Avenue SW and Division Street W.

Medical

9:19 a.m. A 23-year-old female was arrested after officers responded to a medical at the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW.

Warrant

9:03 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested on a warrant near U.S. Highway 2 E.

Weapons Offenses

1:27 p.m. Officers received a report of gunshots heard near the 5800 block of Bemidji Avenue N. Officers located the shooter, everything was legal and safe.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Accident

2 p.m. An 80-year-old male was cited after officers responded to a two-car crash with injuries at the intersection of Anne Street NW and Bemidji Avenue N.

Assault

3:47 p.m. Officers responded to a fight in the Beltrami County Jail.

Violations/Court Orders

3:59 p.m. A 19-year-old male was arrested at the 500 block of Justice Road NW.

Warrant

3:25 A.M. a 23-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and for giving a false name at the 1900 block of Bemidji Avenue N

1:47 p.m. A 34-year-old female was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the 200 block of 3rd Street NW.

1:54 p.m. A 22-year-old female was arrested on a warrant and multiple other charges at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.