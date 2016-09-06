One killed in Cass County crash Monday

BEMIDJI—A person was killed and several juveniles were injured in a one-vehicle crash early Monday in Cass County.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of the crash at 4:48 a.m. Monday on County Road 8 in Gould Township, south of Federal Dam.

When deputies and first responders arrived they discovered a Ford Windstar van had left the roadway, striking several trees, according to a release from Sheriff Tom Burch. The driver of the van, Tracy Gale, 49, of Federal Dam, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four juveniles were transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji and a juvenile female was transported to Deer River Hospital and then to a Duluth hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Also responding to the crash was North Ambulance, Remer Ambulance, Deer River Ambulance, Federal Dam Responders, Longville Fire Department and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.