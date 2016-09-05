BEMIDJI—The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will have the option to move Bemidji Area Schools to the permitting phase for building a new elementary school or request further environmental reviews from the district this afternoon.

Today's decision relates to the district seeking a conditional use permit to build a new school facility on property within the shoreland management zone in Grant Valley Township. However, before they can obtain a permit for construction, Minnesota law requires an Environmental Assessment Worksheet be completed to review potential impacts.

In the past two months, Bemidji Area Schools completed, submitted and received public comments on the EAW, which was reviewed by the county's Planning Commission. According to Beltrami County meeting packets, the commission found that additional environmental review wasn't necessary, meaning the district wouldn't have to conduct an Environmental Impact Statement.

Today, the board will take the Planning Commission's recommendation under advisement. If the board adopts the commission's recommendation, the environmental component of the project will be complete and Bemidji Area Schools will be able to apply for the permit to start construction.

Development for the new school, Gene Dillon Elementary, started when Bemidji residents voted to approve funding for the district in 2014, including $30 million for a new elementary facility to house grades 4-5.

The school is being considered for a location at the intersection of Division Street and Becida Road. However, before that location was chosen, the district had expressed interest in an area near Middle School Road. Negotiations between the district and the city were unsuccessful for the site, though.

A purchase agreement of $599,000 for the current location, a 160-acre piece of land, was approved by the School Board in January. However, the purchase of the land won't be executed until the permit is obtained by the district.

Along with the new school, today's County Commission agenda has an informational presentation on the county's budget and levy matters. The board will hear an overview of the process and budget books will be distributed, giving them time to study the contents in preparation for adoption of the formal proposed levy Sept. 20.

The County Commission's work session starts at 3:30 p.m. in the conference room; and the regular meeting will start at 5 p.m. in the boardroom. Both meetings are at the County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Ave.

Bemidji City Council

The Bemidji City Council will also discuss the topic of taxes at its meeting tonight, specifically regarding a resolution that would approve a preliminary 2016 tax levy collectible in 2017.

According to city documents, the total levy is $5,379,747, an increase of $552,832 from last year. When factoring in the value of new construction, increased property value and annexing a portion of Northern Township, the net increase comes to 3.2 percent.

If the resolution is approved, it will also set a truth in taxation hearing for Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Another matter for the council to handle is a decision on whether or not to approve an amendment to a contract with a company for services at Paul Bunyan Park. In December 2013, the council authorized entering into a contract with WSB and Associates for design, bidding and construction services for Paul Bunyan Park.

The total contract amount, city documents state, was $172,001. The council then approved amendments to the contract for professional services associated with rebidding the project in January 2015, additional shore land design work and development of the Inclusive Playground. Based on the additional work, the contract was increased to $247,348.24

The amendment under consideration tonight is based on revisions to the design during construction, additional services requested by city for inspections and an extended construction schedule, since the completion date was originally fall of 2015 and the project continued through this summer. According to the meeting work packet, the recommendation is to approve the amendment with an amount not to exceed $57,714.

The City Council meets at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW.