TRANSPORTATION: Road revamp coming in 2017

BEMIDJI—As this year's road construction season winds down, Bemidji motorists should note they will see a change in their commute in summer 2017 with two major road projects on the schedule.

Starting May 15, the U.S. Highway 2 Bemidji Bypass, and six connecting bridges, will undergo a resurfacing project. Then, beginning after July 4, another resurfacing project will take place along Paul Bunyan Drive Southeast from Third Street to Seventh Street South in Bemidji.

TJ Melcher, Minnesota Department of Transportation Public Affairs coordinator in Bemidji, said that throughout the summer, traffic will be detoured away from the Bemidji bypass and through the city.

Once construction begins on Paul Bunyan Drive, Melcher said crews will likely work lane by lane to ensure traffic keeps moving. Both projects should be close to finishing in September 2017, Melcher said.

During the bypass project, which costs $6.8 million, the bridge rehabilitation will likely be first as it takes the most time, which is why they are starting in May.

"It will be a mill and overlay on the bridges. It will include grinding up the top two inches of the bridge and looking for weak spots on the bridge deck," Melcher said. "They'll then find the deficiencies, cut into those areas and refill them with concrete and resurface them. That's why it can take time and why we're beginning in May."

On Paul Bunyan Drive, costing $2 million, Melcher said work will likely start on the lake side of the roadway. Along with the resurfacing, Melcher said the project will include storm sewer, traffic signal and pedestrian walkway work. Additionally, the DOT will implement a crosswalk location in front of the Dairy Queen.

While the MnDOT prepares for the two 2017 projects, it's also studying ideas to reduce crash issues in a corridor on U.S. Highway 2 west of Bemidji Regional Airport. Melcher said the agency is conducting a traffic evaluation study that will review access management and intersections.

In evaluating the corridor, ideas for making the area safer include:

• Additional turn lanes for vehicles to remove stopped cars from interfering with through traffic, therefore reducing rear-end crashes.

• Additional frontage roads

• Driveway closures

• A reduced conflict intersection or an RCI, where a driver who would normally cross a highway at an intersection would instead have to turn right, merge into traffic, and then do a u-turn at a spot down the road and merge into traffic going the other way to get across.

"It's counterintuitive for drivers, but it's eliminating one of the most dangerous types of crashes," Melcher said. "By instituting this, it takes away the opportunity for those to happen. It's also a cheaper option as it's just construction work. Frontage roads, for example, are more expensive because it takes buying property and negotiating with the landowners."

Melcher said the study is being conducted because the corridor already is busy and will likely see more traffic in the future. The study will collect data on where the traffic goes, how many cars turn and what intersections they use.