No serious injuries in crash near Wilton

Harleigh Odier, 24, of Bagley, and Julie Eck, 47, of Thief River Falls, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the Chrysler Town & Country in which the two women were traveling struck a Buick Park Avenue.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, the Buick and the Chrysler were both traveling east on U.S. Highway 2 at about 1:57 p.m., the Buick in the right lane and the Chrysler in the left. The Buick, driven by 62-year-old Suzanne Tindell, of Bemidji, turned left in front of the Chrysler and the Chrysler struck the rear of the Buick. The Buick went into the median and hit a cable barrier, and the Chrysler went into the right ditch, the Patrol said.

Odier and Eck were treated at Sanford Bemidji; Tindell was not hurt in the crash. All three were wearing seat belts.