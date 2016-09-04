Community comes together for Suicide Prevention Week

BEMIDJI—Multiple agencies across Bemidji will spend September working to prevent suicides and reduce the stigma of mental illness through events promoting awareness and education.

BSU will host events during the school's Suicide Prevention Week and highlight activities like Evergreen Youth and Family Services' Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention set for Sept. 10. Jay Passa, BSU's health education coordinator at the Student Center for Health and Counseling said he hopes the events will show students struggling with mental health issues that it's OK to reach out.

"It's often something that is not talked about openly," Passa said. "We want to bring this to the forefront so that students are comfortable talking about it, and they're given resources and they're encouraged to seek treatment."

BSU's Suicide Prevention Week lasts from Friday, Sept. 9 to Thursday, Sept. 15 and includes a mindfulness sitting group, a mental health awareness panel and, later in the month, a talk by the College of St. Scholastica's hockey coach, who has dealt with depression.

The panel will feature BSU students with mental health conditions who will discuss how they have coped with their diagnoses. Passa expects that more than 400 students will attend the panel, which is in its fifth year.

Evergreen's Run/Walk/Skate event drew about 500 people last year and continues to grow, according to Stephanie Downey, the agency's suicide prevention coordinator. The event was started by an Evergreen intern who had lost loved ones to suicide in hopes of raising awareness of the issue.

Evergreen will also host the Gathering of Hearts, an event for members of the Heartbeat Suicide Loss Survivors Support Group. During the gathering, participants will have an opportunity to honor loved ones lost to suicide.

The Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center will hold its second annual Suicide Awareness Community Picnic with face painting, a bouncy house, a masseuse, miniature horses and live music.

"My goal as the suicide prevention coordinator is to get our other community members and agencies to come together around this time and do their own events," Downey said. "Get people thinking about that. And certainly our community does do that."

Downey hopes people who attend the events will learn how to help those struggling with mental health issues and show others that they are not alone.

"Suicide's a public health issue and it's important for people to come out and participate in the events," Downey said. "If they don't know a lot about the issue, they can learn."

Upcoming Suicide Prevention events

Wednesday: Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center's 2nd annual Suicide Awareness Community Picnic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 722 15th St. NW.

Friday: Gathering of Hearts, support group for suicide loss survivors at 7 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion near the Paul Bunyan statue.

Saturday: Evergreen Youth and Family Services' 10th annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention at 8 a.m. at the Sanford Center.

Sept. 12: What's Poppin' from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Hobson Memorial Union at BSU.

Mindfulness Sitting Group from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Ozawindib Room at BSU.

Sept. 13: Food For Thought at 12 p.m. at the Lutheran Center at 1221 Birchmont Drive NE.

Lifeline in your Pocket Fireside Chat at 6:30 p.m. in Oak Hall Lounge at BSU.

Sept. 14: Mental Health Awareness Panel at 7 p.m. in Hagg-Sauer 100 at BSU.

Sept. 15: Beaver treats from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hobson Memorial Union Terrace Lounge at BSU.

Question Persuade Refer at 4 p.m. in the Crying Wolf Room at AIRC.

Beaver Organization Bash from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hobson Memorial Union.

Supper for a Buck from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Center.

Sept. 27: "Let's Talk" with Mark Wick at 7:30 p.m. at Hagg-Sauer at BSU.