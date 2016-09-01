Hasbargen steps down as United Way of Bemidji Area director

BEMIDJI—The United Way of Bemidji Area will soon begin the search for a new executive director as Tanya Hasbargen has resigned to take a new position within the Bemidji community.

Hasbargen, preparing to launch her fifth United Way campaign this month, will be leaving the United Way later this fall to serve as marketing manager for RiverWood Bank, the United Way said in a release.

"The decision has been a difficult one," Hasbargen said in the release. "I am honored to have served the United Way for close to five years now, and thoroughly enjoy working with the volunteers, supporters, companies, and local non-profits organizations. However, it's a great opportunity for me to return to the world of banking."

Hasbargen said that RiverWood Bank is one of United Way's nine Pacesetter businesses and is a strong community supporter.

"I will still be an active community member and look forward to supporting United Way and the Bemidji community as a whole," she said.

Hasbargen started her career in banking, as well as in the health care industry. After moving to Bemidji in late 2010, Hasbargen assumed her current position with United Way in December 2011.

"Tanya has done a great job for United Way and has moved our mission within the community forward," Lois Anderson, United Way of Bemidji Area Board president, said in the release. "It has been a joy to work with her over the years, and we are going to miss her."

The United Way of Bemidji Area raises more than $400,000 annually within the local community, and invests it into non-profit organizations, programs, and services.

RiverWood Bank will be allowing Hasbargen to work with the new director in order to provide for a smooth transition, according to the release.