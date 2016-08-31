Hearing for Clearwater County man delayed

BAGLEY—An omnibus hearing for a Clearwater County man charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of possession of child pornography has been moved to October.

Andrew George Damann Jr., 36, appeared in Clearwater County court Wednesday where his attorney, Layne Chiodo, asked for the hearing to be pushed in order to give the defense an opportunity to continue investigating and to review additional evidence.

A warrant was issued July 25 for Damann's arrest after an investigation by police according to Clearbrook Chief of Police Daniel Gazelka, who also said there was more than one victim.

Damann has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct during which the perpetrator had a significant relationship with the victim or used force or coercion, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 13 and one count of posession of pornagraphic work involving minors.

A news release from the Clearbrook-Gonvick Police Department provided Aug. 3 said officers executed four search warrants before Damann's arrest. One was executed on May 10, two on May 13 and one on July 21, according to Gazelka. Two were executed at a location within Clearwater County, one at an apartment in the city of Clearbrook and one on an electronic device at the police department, Gazelka said.

Damann was held in Clearwater County Jail until Aug. 3 when he posted bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again Oct. 26