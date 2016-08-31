Crime report for Aug. 30

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

9:51 p.m. Officers investigated a report of suspicious activity, found to be a burglary in progress. A 20-year-old male and a 33-year-old male were arrested.

Suspicious

12:15 a.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious person lurking in the neighborhood at the 10200 block of Peace Lane NW.

Theft

3:14 p.m. Officers received a report of a theft at the 200 block of Spirit Avenue NW.

3:30 p.m. Officers received a report of a theft of prescription pills at the 11400 block of Eckles Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Harassment

8:09 p.m. A 22-year-old female was arrested for several charges at the 2900 block of Pine Ridge Avenue NW.

Violations/Court Orders

2:38 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested on an arrest and detain order at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Warrant

12:59 p.m. A 34-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

7:15 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.