    A sky view at Sanford Bemidji: Work continues on roof after July windstorms

    By Jillian Gandsey Today at 5:31 p.m.
    A worker from Infinity Scaffold helps take down the scaffolding to move it to the west and south sides of the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon. Repairs are being made to the medical center’s roof after damage from two July storms. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

    BEMIDJI—The Sanford Bemidji Medical Center has been surrounded by scaffolding since mid-July after two storms caused major damage to its roof.

    The first storm lifted the center's rubber roof and knocked off some bricks from the top of the building. "Then the second storm blew the roof the rest of the way off and more bricks, so now we're fixing all that mess," said Brian Smith, construction manager at Sanford Bemidji, referring to the July 21 storm.

    Smith estimated that the repairs would be "pushing $400,000" in cost and he's hopeful the work would be completed by the end of October.

    Sanford Bemidji Medical Center is still completely accessible while it's being worked on, officials said.

    On Tuesday afternoon, Infinity Scaffold, out of Minneapolis, was moving the scaffolding to the west and south sides of the building. Kraus-Anderson Construction Co. is doing the work to repair the damages.

    Jillian Gandsey

    Jillian Gandsey is the Multimedia Editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. Contact her at 218-333-9786, 218-996-1216 or at jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com. 

    jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9786
