Public meeting, photo contest set for master planning guide

BEMIDJI—Greater Bemidji Joint Planning Director Casey Mai is inviting the public to attend a meeting next week where officials will start work on a developing the Comprehensive Plan, which will focus on how the Bemidji should plan growth, development and infrastructure.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW.

As part of the plan, the steering committee also is holding a photo contest of various local and area landmarks. Following the submission process, the committee will select the best pictures from the public and include them in the Comprehensive Plan, courtesy of the photographer.

Mai said the committee is looking for submitted photographs of the following locations, but also will accept various photographs from the area:

• Bemidji City Hall

• Northern Township Hall

• Bemidji Township Hall

• Bemidji Fire Department station

• Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center

• Sanford Bemidji Medical Center

• Sanford Center

• Bemidji Public Library

• Great Northern historic depot

• Beltrami County Historical Society

• Bemidji water towers

• Bemidji Wastewater Treatment Facility

• Lake Bemidji trails

• BSU

• Northwest Technical College

• Oak Hills Christian College

• Downtown Bemidji

• Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues