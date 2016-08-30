Crime report for Aug. 29

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

7:20 a.m. Officers received a report of a garage burglary and theft from vehicles at the 3200 block of Doral Drive NE.

9:39 a.m. Officers received a report of the burglary of a garage at the 1200 block of Pleasant Court SW.

6:23 p.m. Officers received a report of a burglary of an unoccupied dwelling at the 6700 block of Radar Road NW.

DWI

8:13 p.m. A 38-year-old male was arrested for drug DWI and fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Balsam Road NW.

Theft

7:16 a.m. Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle at the 3400 block of Mill Street NE.

12:52 p.m. Officers received the report of the theft of an iPad at the 80 block of 1st Street NW in Blackduck.

2:28 p.m. Officers received a report of a theft at the 100 block of Convenience Lane SE.

3:38 p.m. Officers received a report of the theft of a vehicle at the 4800 block of Jackpine Road NW.

8:55 p.m. Officers received a report of the theft of a wallet at the 5200 block of Theater Lane NW.

Warrant

5:43 p.m. An 18-year-old male was arrested for warrants by the Pike Bay Police Department at the 51000 block of Wind Flower Drive near Cass Lake.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Assault

7:43 p.m. Officers responded to an assault report at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Fire

9:43 a.m. Officers received a report of a fire near Highway 2 NW.

Warrant

8:27 a.m. A 27-year-old was arrested on warrants at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and issued a citation for theft and trespass.