BEMIDJI—A number of residents at a Bemidji mobile home park are in the process of relocating, and are doing so through a state program.

The moving effort comes months after Crown Properties Management announced a portion of the Westwood Acres Mobile Home Park in Bemidji would close. The area, with a total of 28 mobile homes at the time of the company's January announcement, borders Hannah Avenue Northwest and is between Balsam Street and 23rd Street.

As a result, the city of Bemidji held a public hearing to inform the residents that they're eligible for financial assistance through the Minnesota Manufactured Home Relocation Trust Fund. Additionally, the City Council appointed a neutral third party, retired Beltrami County Attorney Tim Faver, to resolve any disputes regarding contributions and distributions from the fund.

According to Faver, recent discussions with the Minnesota agency have revealed some of the residents have been processed through the program while there are still some that have yet to finish.

"I have a few left, and I'm still waiting on some information to send in," Faver said. "To the extent that there's any holdup on it, it's primarily due to movers. From what I'm hearing, there's not many people who do this moving process, so they're pretty busy."

The city, which became involved in the process based on Minnesota statutes, hired Faver as a third party in January and set compensation rate at $40 an hour. According to city documents, the property owner didn't indicate their intentions to Bemidji staff for the property once the closure process is finished.