Bemidji man arrested for soliciting prostitution

BEMIDJI -- A Bemidji man has been arrested for soliciting prostitution at a store in Bemidji. Derek Daniel Barnes, 22, is charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution and DWI. On Jan. 21, Barnes approached two female Walmart employees and offered money for sexual acts, according to court documents. The alleged incidents occurred at about 4 a.m. Both women were adults. One was offered $300, the other $400. Barnes fled the store when a loss prevention employee attempted to intervene. The male employee chased Barnes into the parking lot and was able to provide law enforcement with the license plate of Barnes’ Monte Carlo. Bemidji Police apprehended Barnes after he drove his car into the ditch on Hannah Avenue near Park Avenue Laundry. Soliciting prostitution in a public place is a misdemeanor that is punishable by a minimum fine of $1,500. If convicted, Barnes faces up to one year in jail and a $3,000 fine, according to court documents. The third-degree DWI charge also carries a penalty of one year in jail and a $3,000 fine. Barnes has a criminal history that includes indecent exposure, felony stalking, burglary and damage to property. The felony stalking charge was a result of Barnes setting an 8-foot tall cross on fire in a woman’s yard in Northern Township in 2012. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison, stayed for five years and served 177 days in the Beltrami County Jail, according to Pioneer archives. Barnes is currently incarcerated at the Beltrami County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.