MILESTONES: Kelm-Grefe engagement

Tim and Deb Kelm, of Bemidji, announce the wedding of their son, Dallis, to Katie Grefe, daughter of Tim and Marilyn Grefe of Butterfiled, Minn. on Sept. 24. The couple is having a small wedding at the Bemidji State Park. A dance will begin at 8 p.m. at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

The couple was engaged in November. Dallis is a 2011 graduate of Bemidji High School and works for his parents in the logging company and raises Angus cattle on the family farm. Katie is a 2012 graduate of Butterfield-Odin High School and a 2015 graduate of Bemidji School

of Nursing with an associate degree in nursing. She is currently working as an registered nurse

at the Sanford Dialysis Center and is pursuing her bachelor’s degree.