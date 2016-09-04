Johnson-Sullivan engagement

Samantha Johnson and Brett Sullivan are proud to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. The couple will exchange vows Sept. 17 at the United Methodist Church of Bemidji, followed by a reception at the Sanford Center ballroom.

Samantha is the daughter of Steve and Elaine Johnson, of Bemidji. She is a 2007 graduate of Bemidji High School. Samantha earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from St. Cloud State University in 2011, and a master’s in strategic communication from the University of Minnesota in 2016. Samantha works at Weber Shandwick, a public relations firm, in Bloomington, Minn.

Brett is the son of Mike and Diana Sullivan, of Brooklyn Park, Minn. He is a 2006 graduate of Champlin Park High School. Brett received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin in 2010, and a master’s in business administration from the University of Minnesota in 2016. Brett works at Ameriprise Financial. The couple will reside in Minneapolis.