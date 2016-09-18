MILESTONES: Vilandre anniversary
Ardell “Casey” and Mary Ann (Mahowald) Vilandre, formerly of Grand Forks, N.D., are celebrating 60 years of marriage. The couple was married on Sept. 24, 1956 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Before retiring in 1998, Casey owned and operated Vilandre Fuel & Heating for 42 years. The couple spends their summers in Bemidji and their winters in Fountain Hills, Ariz.
They have five children including Zoe Ann (Mark) Wambach of Cave Creek, Ariz.; Kathy (Neil) Whalen of Hutchinson, Minn.; Jim (Kathy) Vilandre of Grand Forks,; Gretchen (John) Langmack, Tempe, Ariz. and Jenny (Jade) Leung, Scottsdale, Ariz. They have 13 grandchildren. There was a family celebration held earlier this summer.