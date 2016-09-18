MILESTONES: Vilandre anniversary

Ardell “Casey” and Mary Ann (Mahowald) Vilandre, formerly of Grand Forks, N.D., are celebrating 60 years of marriage. The couple was married on Sept. 24, 1956 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Before retiring in 1998, Casey owned and operated Vilandre Fuel & Heating for 42 years. The couple spends their summers in Bemidji and their winters in Fountain Hills, Ariz.