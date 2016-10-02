Share your Milestones in the Pioneer

Every Sunday, the Pioneer’s Milestones section shares news of family Milestones with its readers, such as engagements, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, reunions, new babies, going-away parties and more. Publication fees are $30 for wedding and engagements, and $25 for all other Milestones announcements. Readers can now submit their “Milestones” to the Pioneer using the newspaper’s website to place announcements. Please email milestones@bemidjipioneer.com or go to www.bemidjipioneer.com and click on the Milestones tab. The deadline for the Sunday edition is noon Wednesday.