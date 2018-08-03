Investigators have identified three people sick with the illness with one having to be hospitalized. One of them was also infected by E. coli. The Minnesota Department of Health wants people to speak to them if they visited Shades of Sherwood Campground since July 1.

According to a news release on Thursday, Aug. 2: "Symptoms of cryptosporidiosis often include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss and low-grade fever. People typically become ill about a week after exposure, but this can range from two to 14 days. Most people recover in one to two weeks, but they will continue to shed the parasite in their stools for at least two weeks after symptoms end. Approximately 10 percent to 15 percent of cases require hospitalization for their illness. Illness can be especially severe or prolonged in people with weakened immune systems."

Health officials wants people to visit their health care provider if they experience these symptoms, especially if they visited Shades of Sherwood Campground.

About 350 to 450 cases cryptosporidiosis are diagnosed in Minnesota each year. The parasite can survive outside of the body for extended periods of time and is highly resistant to chlorine.