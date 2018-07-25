As a precaution, approximately 7,000 cases of the cheese dip were recalled after being distributed to retailers nationwide.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning that can cause a number of symptoms including general weakness, dizziness, double vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms, the release says. People experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

So far, there have been no customer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.

Consumers who purchased the potentially hazardous cheese dip should return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund, the company says.

The cheese dip recall comes just days after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert warning consumers of a number of products that may be contaminated with salmonella from whey powder that was recalled by the producer of the ingredient.

On Tuesday, Pepperidge Farm, a commercial bakery owned by Campbell's Soup Company, issued a voluntary recall of four of its varieties of Goldfish crackers over fears they may contain salmonella.

Other voluntary recalls related to the potential whey protein-related salmonella outbreak include Ritz crackers, Swiss rolls and Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them, according multiple news releases, and add that recalled product should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Salmonella is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract, according to the Mayo Clinic. Typically, people with Salmonella infection have no symptoms, however, others may develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps within 8 to 72 hours. For more information on how to treat Salmonella, the Department of Agriculture has created a Salmonella Action Plan, which you can view by clicking here.