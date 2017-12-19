The study looked at focus groups to determine the reasons people excessively post selfies, asking questions like “What compels you to take selfies?” and “Do you feel addicted to taking selfies?” Their responses were grouped into attributes like “social competition” and “attention seeking” and were then used to create a survey to weigh those factors in 400 people.

Those findings were used to identify three levels of “selfitis”: borderline (those who take at least three selfies a day but don’t post them on social media), acute (those who take at least three selfies a day and post them on social media) and chronic (those who feel an urge to post selfies constantly and post them more than six times a day).

The results were published Nov. 29 in the International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction.

“Typically, those with the condition suffer from a lack of self-confidence and are seeking to ‘fit in’ with those around them, and may display symptoms similar to other potentially addictive behaviours,” Dr. Janarthanan Balakrishnan, a research associate from Nottingham Trent’s Department of Psychology, told The Telegraph.

While that might make sense to those of us thumbing past selfie after selfie on social media, the study, and the diagnosis of selfitis, has its detractors.

"Selfitis doesn't exist, and it shouldn't exist,” Dr. Mark Salter, a spokesman for The Royal College of Psychiatrists, told The Telegraph. “There is a tendency to try and label a whole range of complicated and complex human behaviours with a single word. But that is dangerous because it can give something reality where it really has none."

Do you have ‘selfitis’?

The study uses a 20-question survey, the Selfitis Behavior Scale, to determine whether a subject has selfitis. You can take the survey below. Rate each statement from 1 to 5, with 1 meaning “strongly disagree” and 5 meaning “strongly agree”

