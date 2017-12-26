Home for the holidays: How to keep kids entertained

For those families whose children are home, here are a few easy activities to keep them busy during the time off from school when they inevitably tire of their new toys.

• Scavenger hunt: Create a list using items you already have in your home (think shampoo, a spoon, magazine, colored bowl, etc.) and divide children into teams (or play as individuals depending on the age of your kids). Give everyone a list and set them loose collecting the items. You can even award bonus points for the least amount of bickering.

• Paper airplane flying contest: All this activity requires is a roll of masking or painters tape and some paper. Create a scoreboard on the floor by taping numbers down a line, and let everyone create a paper airplane to fly. Points are awarded based on where the plane lands. Depending on the age of your children, you can use this activity as addition practice.

• Mini ice hockey: This activity requires a bit of planning because you need to freeze water in a pan (you can even freeze small toys in the water for additional fun). Use a checker piece or bottle cap for the puck and spoons as sticks. You can build a goal using blocks or simply mark off the goal with some tape. Keep in mind that this activity has a shelf life and could create a mess once the ice melts.

• Button snake: Use old craft and sewing supplies you have around the house as materials for a snake kids create themselves. Cut fabric or felt into small squares, then cut a circle or slit in the center. Glue or sewing a button on one end of a ribbon, then have kids string the squares along the ribbon to create the snake. Once the snake is at its desired length, tie a knot on the end to keep the fabric from slipping off the ribbon. This is also a great activity for fine motor development as well as color and counting practice. You can make this activity even better by using squares of leftover wrapping paper and ribbon from the gift-opening extravaganza.