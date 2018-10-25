Wild's Dubynk stops Kings, adds assist

Eric Fehr had a goal and an assist and Jonas Brodin, Mikael Granlund and Mikko Koivu also scored to help the Wild to their fourth straight win. Wild defenseman Ryan Suter had an assist in his 1,000th NHL game.

Dubnyk also assisted on Brodin's goal, the seventh assist of his 10-year NHL career.

Kyle Clifford ended Dubnyk's chance for his 30th career shutout when he scored an unassisted goal off a turnover at 3:39 of the third period to make it 2-1, but Dubnyk rebounded to help kill three power plays in the final 7 1/2 minutes.

Granlund and Koivu scored 21 seconds apart into an empty net.

Jack Campbell made 22 saves for the Kings, who have lost six in a row while getting outscored 29-8.

The Wild have been slow starters this season, scoring just five first-period goals coming into the game and giving up the first goal in the past six.

The Kings came in 0-5-1 this season when allowing the first goal.

Minnesota scored first when Fehr redirected a centering pass from Marcus Foligno during 4-on-4 play at 15:13 of the first period.

Los Angeles defenseman Dion Phaneuf and Wild left wing Zach Parise were in the penalty box for high sticking each other when Foligno took the puck down the left side and centered it to Fehr, who was getting pulled down by Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin.

The puck hit the body of the sliding Fehr and was redirected across the goal line just as the referee signaled a penalty. After a quick review, the goal was confirmed.

Suter was also credited with an assist to give the 33-year-old defenseman eight points (two goals, six assists) in the past seven games.

Brodin scored his first goal of the season during a dominant second period by Minnesota.

Brodin sent a wrist shot from the top of the left circle and teammate Nino Niederreiter provided a screen as the puck sailed into the net at 14:22.