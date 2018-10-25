Wild's Eriksson Ek happy to get back on the ice

Wearing a baby-blue jersey to remind everyone on the ice he has not been cleared for contact, and participating in about half the drills, the young Swede made his presence felt at the end of the 45-minute session.

With the the team working on shootout moves, Eriksson Ek busted out a wide array of finishes, outlasting the rest of this teammates, and winning the friendly competition with an impressive snipe.

“It was fun to skate with the guys again,” he said. “It gets pretty boring to skate by myself.”

Asked whether he was impressed with Eriksson Ek’s deft scoring touch, coach Bruce Boudreau responded, “I just told the guys, ‘He’s going in the next shootout.’ ”

Eventually, that is. Eriksson Ek wouldn’t be available if Thursday’s home game against the Los Angeles Kings goes to a shootout. He still hasn’t been cleared for contact as he recovers from an upper-body injury that last week landed him on the injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 11.

“He will see the doctor tonight and they will let him know if he’s cleared to play or contact or whatever,” Boudreau said after Thursday’s morning skate. “He looks fine. I’ve got to wait for the doctors to tell me when he’s good to go, and when he’s good to go he’ll play.”

Eriksson Ek admitted that it’s been hard to stay patient over the last couple of weeks, especially because he feels he’s ready to go right now.

“You want to play games,” he said. “That’s the fun thing. I’m ready to get back playing games. We will see. It feels good. It feels like I’m getting closer and closer.”

Parise on fire

Other than maybe Devan Dubnyk, who has been superb in goal this season, Zach Parise has been the Wild’s best player the first couple of weeks of the season. He has 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists), and has been a spark plug just about every shift.

“It’s been really good,” Boudreau said. “We’ve played him a lot to get through this and to make sure that he understands he can take heavy load. I just hope it continues. He’s playing really well for us.”

Best of all, Parise has been effective by winning the gritty battles in the corners. That has been one of his calling cards throughout his career.

“Since he’s been 5 years old he’s been as good a forechecker as anybody in the world, and that’s what he’s doing right now,” Boudreau said. “We hope he continues that.”

Praise for Stalock

The way backup goalie Alex Stalock played the puck in overtime during Saturday’s 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning has become a talking point across the Twin Cities, and it could be a sign of things to come.

It’s a pretty simple concept: When the game is 3 on 3, it’s beneficial to have a goaltender who can handle the puck, as it provides the team with the benefits of an extra skater.

“It didn’t start out that way,” Boudreau said, adding that he noticed a shift toward that last season.

“If someone got in trouble they would throw it back to the goalie and change or whatever. It’s morphing into something even more now. If they can handle the puck, do it. If they’re not really good at it, I don’t want them to put it on the other team’s stick.”