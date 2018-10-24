“I never dreamed about playing in the NHL,” Suter said. “My goal was to play college hockey and play at the University of Wisconsin like my dad (Bob) and my two uncles (John and Gary).”

He did that, and on Thursday will play his 1,000th NHL game when the Wild play host to the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center.

The Suter Brothers — John, Bob and Gary — starred for the Badgers at different points throughout the mid 1970s and early 1980s. Although Ryan Suter grew up hearing stories about how his father was a part of the “Miracle on Ice” team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics, and Uncle Gary play 17 seasons in the NHL, his personal dreams stopped short of the highest level.

In fact, it wasn’t until Suter was taken seventh overall in the 2003 NHL Draft that he even realized he had a legitimate shot of playing in the NHL.

“Once I got drafted, I realized that this could be an option,” he said, adding that he never imagined the game would take him as far as it has. “Now we’re here.”

As unlikely as the story seemed to Suter a couple of decades ago, Wild general manager Paul Fenton always imagined an illustrious career for the smooth skating blue liner.

Fenton’s relationship with Suter dates back to his time as the direct of player personnel for the Nashville Predators. Suter was a 17-year-old playing for USA Hockey’s National Development Team when Fenton first laid eyes on him.

“I remember the people from USA Hockey actually told me that (Mark) Stuart was the guy I should be watching,” Fenton recalled. “I came away saying, ‘Why aren’t they telling me to watch Suter instead?’ They were saying the same thing by the end of the year. It just took them a while to figure it out.”

In the months leading up to the 2003 NHL Draft, Fenton looked at Suter “under a microscope” because he knew there were so many talented players in the prospect pool.

“I wanted to be right with the decision that we made,” he said. “I thought he was the best defenseman in the draft, and we needed to build that franchise knowing that he was probably going to play 15 years. That was the whole intention of drafting him at that point.”

After the draft, Suter played one season at Wisconsin, fulfilling his childhood dream while refining his career goals. He joined the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League during the 2004–05 season and made his NHL debut with the Predators the next year.

Suter, 33, joked that he spent most of his rookie season “trying to survive,” but acknowledged that he never felt out of place in the NHL.

“I was probably a little overconfident,” he said with a laugh. “You have to be as a younger player because every day someone is trying to take that job. I felt right away that I could. I had to keep that inside and kind of stick with the process and let things play out. I knew opportunities were going to be presented and I had to take advantage of them.”

To this day, Suter still remembers a few details of the first goal of his career.

“You always remember the first goal,” Suter said. “My family was there. My dad was there. I remember the linesman that was doing the game was from Madison. It was just the perfect situation.”

It Dec. 21, 2005, in Chicago, his only goal in 71 NHL games that season, and Nikolai Khabibulin was the man between the pipes — details that escape him 13 years later.

“I don’t remember who it was against or how it went in,” he said. “I just remember it was a good result.”

Suter has since added another 76 goals and 423 assists for an even 500 career points and established himself as one of the NHL’s best defensemen. He rose to prominence with the Predators and has built on his legacy since he and Zach Parise signed matching 13-year, $98 million contracts to join the Wild on July 4, 2012.

The Wild have made the postseason in all six of Suter’s seasons in Minnesota.

“That was kind of turning point for our club,” captain Mikko Koivu said. “Just for the younger guys to be able to follow a veteran guy like him — on the ice and off the ice — has been great for our club. You can never have too many of those guys. You need that leadership and he’s for sure brought that.”

Never a flashy player, Suter is often an unsung hero on the back end. He rarely appears on the highlight reels because a great defensive play isn’t nearly as sexy as a great offensive one. But Suter knows both plays are equally important to the success of the team, and he takes pride in doing the dirty work.

“I feel like every player that wants to have a long career has to focus on that side of it,” Suter said. “I think focusing on the defensive side of it and making good first passes and keeping things simple is so important for young defensemen. As we grow older, we work on the offensive side of it and we can get more involved in that regard.”

Besides being a shutdown defenseman, Suter also plays more than anyone else on the ice. In fact, since arriving in the Twin Cities, he has averaged 28 minutes, 1 second of ice time a game, yet another example of how important Suter is to the entire operation.

“He doesn’t get anywhere near the accolades that he deserves to get for what he does,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “He’s smarter than 98 percent of the defensemen who play in the game. There’s a lot of energy that isn’t wasted. He knows how to angle. He knows how to make the right play. He knows how to calm things down. He’s an old-school defenseman in a new-school game.”

Added Parise: “You never see him in a vulnerable spot. He plays the game with his head up. He doesn’t take a lot of contact. He’s smart about the way he plays the game. He’s efficient. That leads to the type of player he is and how he got to a thousand games that quickly.”

About six months ago, there was some doubt that Suter would make it. During a game against the Stars in Dallas on March 30, Suter crashed into the boards and immediately knew something was wrong when couldn’t put any weight on his right foot in the immediate aftermath.

A few days later, he was diagnosed with a broken ankle, specifically the talus bone and right fibula. In another sport, the combination might have ended his career.

“When people say I can’t do something, that’s kind of how I get motivated,” Suter said. “If they tell me I can’t do something I want to prove them wrong. There were people saying, ‘Don’t expect to be ready’, or ‘hopefully it’s ready by Christmas’ or something like that. That wasn’t an option for me.

“I wanted to make sure I was ready. I wanted to make sure I came in on the first day of training camp with all my teammates and showed those guys that I worked hard.”

Now that he’s back, Suter feels he has a lot left in the tank, and he’s not alone.

“You watch him (and) he’s not unnecessarily moving and burning energy when he doesn’t have to,” Fenton said. “He’s there. He’s stagnant waiting for something to happen like a shark. Then all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Boom!’ and he’s going and he’s able to react to everything.”

Fenton took a step back to think about how much time has passed since he was watching a 17-year-old for the first time nearly two decades ago.

“I can’t believe it’s been this long,” he said, shaking his head. “You knew he’d have an extended career, and it’s wonderful to see that he’s already arriving at a thousand games because he’s not very old, to be honest. He’s got a lot of left in him.”

“It’s a nice honor,” Suter said. “I think it’s more important to have a Stanley Cup in my back pocket. That’s what we’re working on right now.”