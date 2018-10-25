Council President Noah Hobbs said he is working with the city attorney’s office to propose some changes to the code of conduct rules enforced in council chambers.

He said the prospective rules would focus on “How do we have an open and fair process that is free of intimidation … so that everyone feels comfortable speaking.”

Hobbs said he hopes to discourage people from wearing masks in council chambers or obstructing the council’s proceedings.

“We’re working on a resolution to amend our standing rules,” he said.

If and when audience members violate the council code of conduct, Hobbs said they would receive a warning, and if the problem behavior continues a sergeant at arms will escort the offending individual out of the room.

Hobbs acknowledged any effort to clear council chambers of dozens of protesters Monday would have played into the hands of those seeking confrontation. But, he noted the debate Monday over whether to purchase protective crowd-control equipment, which some described as “riot gear,” was unusually charged.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson voiced her disappointment with the behavior she saw at Monday night’s council meeting.

“We need to ensure that we aren’t preventing democracy from happening by allowing behaviors that distract to the point of shutting down meetings,” she said.

Larson suggested the protesters actions were not only disruptive but ineffective.

“Generally speaking, that type of organizing tactic isn’t focused, and it doesn’t yield the desired outcome. It just further polarizes people,” she said.

Larson said she was “frustrated with people taking so much liberty and seeking to intentionally block people’s voices from being heard. That’s actually not who this community is, and it’s not something that is acceptable.”

Hobbs said he did not foresee other similar conflicts on the horizon any time soon.

In addition to banning masks, Hobbs said he also hopes to remove noisemakers, intrusive signs and obstructive behavior from the mix. Hobbs said the kind of activity that occurred Monday would not be tolerated.

“To stand in the front row is an act of intimidation, and blocking the view of other participants in democracy will not be allowed,” he said.

Yet Hobbs said he would have handled the events of Monday night the same.

“I think there’s no way Monday, given the sensitivity of the topic that everyone was so passionate about and the optics that those protesters or anarchists wanted, there was no way Monday would have gone any different,” he said.

Larson said she, too, is considering how best to respond to Monday’s events.

“I am taking this intentional disruption seriously and will be conducting a deep review of our practices around public meetings to ensure that everyone — all voices — will have an opportunity to be heard. I am not prepared to comment on the specifics of that review at this time, but am committed to those conversations moving forward,” she said.

Hobbs said proposed changes to the council’s code of conduct could go to a vote Nov. 13 and would require support by two-thirds of the body.

“There aren’t easy answers,” Hobbs said.

But Larson said blocking public discussion benefits no one.

“When we disagree with respect, we remember that healthy debates can bring new information and awareness to light, that conflict can be the path to greater understanding and that we do better when we take good care of each other,” she said.

As for the issue of the gear purchase approved Monday, Larson said her administration will be working with Police Chief Mike Tusken and members of the Citizens Review Board to craft a policy governing when and how it may be used in the future.