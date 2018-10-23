Staffs are tasked with explaining a convoluted, hyper-particular process for licensing that’s left many residents taking three or four trips to the license office just to process their applications.

“The toughest part with this whole new system is answering their questions,” Donny Vosen said. Vosen is a private proprietor of the Brainerd office. “‘What do I need?’ Well, it depends on what license you get. ‘Well, what license do I need or what license do I want?’ Depends on what your lifestyle is. There are no definitive right or wrong answers. Therein lies the problem.”

On top of that, the new license rollout (and related natural complications) comes at a time when the licensing and registration system in Minnesota, or MnLARS, is operating as a stalling, faulty program that’s been a headache for drivers, clerks, developers and lawmakers since its inception.

The 2017 unveiling and subsequent operation was characterized by hours-long call waits, inaccurate pricing, misinformation, unstable programming, outages and other glitches.

Mounting frustrations from the MnLARS fiasco have boiled over and spilled into the current predicament -- getting the public on board, properly informed and properly licensed according to the state’s new, extensive and sometimes baffling hierarchy of licenses, said Traci Vosen, who along with Donny Vosen serves as a proprietor.

Pent up frustrations and new processing hurdles are leading to volatile exchanges, she said, and it’s getting ugly.

“We’ve always dealt with angry customers because that’s part of the job, but not like this,” said Traci Vosen, who noted staff put up cautionary signs urging customers to remain civil and refrain from verbally abusing clerks, or else they’re forced to leave.

“Everything about it is terrible,” said Sandy MacKenzie, a clerk at the licensing office. “We’ve had one day we can take this, but now we can’t take it. They’re still getting the bugs worked out. Lines are taking four times as long.”

First, all applicants should visit the state licensing website at https://driverservices.dps.mn.gov/EServices, where they can fill out a private application form and take stock of what documentation they need to get a new license. They should check that list, then check it again, check it for old time’s sake and then, just before they leave for the license office, give it one last look-over. A quiz included on the site also can direct people to the license type that fits their lifestyle and needs best.

In general, it’s important to present documentation that is as official and standardized as possible. Furthermore, Vosen noted a few pointers for this step:

If applicants are presenting their birth certificate as evidence of their identity, age and so forth, they should make sure it is a certified birth certificate, otherwise it’s invalid.

If they’re presenting tax returns, utility bills or similar documents as proof of address and residency, they should make sure it is only their name (or, if others included, that it’s only people related to them) on the document, otherwise it’s invalid.

If they’re presenting their Social Security card, it must be unaltered -- the original card issued by the administration, he noted, legible and intact, not laminated and not comprised of metal. Vosen said applicants can provide their Social Security numbers from memory for standard licenses, while the actual, certifiable card is necessary for Real ID and Enhanced licenses.

Applicants should present official documents with their exact names -- not nicknames, contracted names or other forms of identification that may have been present on the prior licenses, even if it was allowed in the past.

The applicant must provide proof of their address -- the full address including street name, number, apartment number and so on. A P.O. box number is not viable and will be rejected.

Applicants for licenses must provide the following:

One document proving identity, date of birth and legal presence in the United States. (If the name on the identity document is not the same as a person's current name, a name change document must be submitted.)

One document proving Social Security number.

Two different documents proving current residency in Minnesota. (A P.O. box will not suffice as proof of current residency in Minnesota.)

A full list of different identification types and options for documentation are included on the state’s licensing website. The website should explain how these documents pertain to each other and where they overlap in the process.

All three license types are valid for identification purposes or lawful driving privileges.

Standard licenses

Can be used as a form of identification for voting, alcohol sales and other forms of low-grade identity-restricted activities.

Can be issued to non-U.S. citizen residents.

Can be issued to applicants younger than 16 years old.

Real ID licenses

Domestic air travel (or, flights between destinations within the United States).

Access to federal facilities including military bases and nuclear power plants.

Can be issued to applicants younger than 16.

Can be issued to non-U.S. citizens as long as they are residents.

Currently, standard licenses can be used for federal facility access and domestic flights, but Real IDs will be required in October 2020. This license will be largely uniform across the United States by 2020.

Enhanced licenses

Access to domestic air travel.

Access to federal facilities noted above.

Viable as a border crossing document -- though, this protection primarily applies to travelers crossing into the United States and may not apply to people traveling into Canada and Mexico, as well as some Caribbean boundaries.

Cannot be issued to non-U.S. citizens.

Cannot be issued to applicants younger than 16 years old.

An additional $15 fee is also required. In terms of international flights, Vosen noted, it’s best to keep a passport and make sure it remains valid for flights -- otherwise, he said, an enhanced license may grant foot or vehicle access to the United States, but not air travel.