Griffen had returned to the team after missing five games to address a mental-health issue. He went through an afternoon practice session, but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said it’s too early to determine if he will play Sunday against New Orleans at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“It felt great to see my guys, man,” Griffen said after practice. “I love each and every one of my teammates and it was just good to see the smiles on their face … They want me to be the wild man and I want to be that wild man but I’m just taking it one day at a time in this process and everything and just getting everything back on track.”

Griffen had been away from the team since Sept. 22, when he was involved in several incidents that day and hospitalized. One incident involved allegedly threatening to shoot someone at a downtown Minneapolis hotel, although no gun was found and Griffen was not arrested.

“I want to take full responsibility for my actions that went on in September,” Griffen said. “I had a lot of support from my family, the Minnesota Vikings, the doctors, my teammates, the fans and you know I want to give my apologies to who I impacted.”

Griffen said there is a plan at some point to tell his full story but wouldn’t say when he will.

“I learned a lot about the man outside of football,” Griffen said of his time away. “I had a lot of time to reflect on my life and where I want to go and the decisions I made and I just want to get better with some of my decisions that I made.’’

Zimmer met with Griffen on Tuesday for the first time since he left the team and said “he was in good spirits.” Zimmer said Griffen has been working out and looked “good” physically.

Zimmer said he doesn’t know yet if Griffen will play against the Saints.

“We’re just going to see how he comes back,’’ Zimmer said. “Really, that’s not the focus right now. The focus is seeing how he’s doing, and work him in a little bit, and we’ll decide at the end of the week.”

Griffen referred questions about when he will play again to Zimmer, and said what he has been going through is “bigger than football.” He said he kept in shape while he was away but that it will take some time to “knock a little rust off.’’

“Playing this game of football, it requires more than just working out,’’ Griffen said. “You’ve got to push somebody, hit somebody, get your timing back.’’

Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Sheldon Richardson said Griffen was “bright eyed and bushy tailed’’ when he arrived in the locker room Wednesday morning.

“Great to have him back,” Richardson said. “He seemed up. So that’s always good, smiling, big smile on his face.’’

Griffen has made the Pro Bowl the past three seasons. During his absence, the Vikings (4-2-1) went 3-2 with Stephen Weatherly as his replacement.

“(Griffen is) one of the best defensive ends in the league,’’ said Vikings defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes. “It doesn’t matter how good your team is playing, he can make your team ever better. He’s an elite football player and I’m happy to have back on the team. It’s definitely a good deal for us and bad for the other team.’’

Griffen last played Sept. 16 at Green Bay. According to a report filed by Minnetrista police Sgt. Michael Kokesh, the Vikings on Sept. 20 had sent Griffen and his agent a letter telling the defensive end he could not return to the team until he had a mental-health evaluation. The report said Vikings executive director of player development Les Pico told Kokesh that Griffen had been “struggling for weeks.”

Griffen was hospitalized Sept. 22 after behaving strangely. Police said he was involved in the incident at the Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis in which he allegedly threatened to shoot someone.

According to the police report, after leaving the hotel, Griffen arrived at the west suburban home of teammate Trae Waynes. While the report said that Waynes’ fiancée told Griffen’s wife that Griffen broke into the house, Waynes said in a statement that wasn’t the case.

The Vikings requested a welfare check on Griffen and his family, and an ambulance took Griffen from his home to the Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, where he was placed on a police-ordered health and welfare hold.

“He’s done a lot of work,” Zimmer said of Griffen’s recovery. “We’ve been in contact with the doctor constantly and talking to him about the things he’s done and accomplished while he’s been there and things he’s got to in the future and all that.’’

Zimmer said “everybody in life has probably had to deal with some kind of issues” related to mental health.

“I don’t think (Griffen’s situation) is as unique as what we’re kind of making it out to be,” Zimmer said. “This is an illness and he’s done a good job of helping to get better and continues to try to get better and he’s probably going to have to continue to do that.”

Griffen said he eventually wants to help people with mental-health issues.

“If you are (struggling), you need to ask for help,’’ Griffen said. “You need to go out there and find a good support team and do all the right things to be able to take care of yourself. … I just want to be able to (help people) at the right time, the right place and the right opportunity.’’

For now, Griffen is simply happy to have returned to the Vikings.

“I’m just excited to get back with my team and get back to the grind of things,’’ he said. “It’s been hard to be away.’’