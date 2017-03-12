Author: B.J. Carpenter.

“Come, You Taste: Family Recipes from the Iron Range” is a cookbook that brings together eclectic cuisines and enticing tales to honor the Iron Range. The book features 75 different recipes from the Swedish pancakes to porketta to custard pie with gingersnap-crumb topping.

In the early 20th Century, the area drew workers from Finland, Sweden and Slovenia, Italy and more. The men went to work in the mines and families adjusted to their new homes. The immigrants’ children, that first generation, grew up in multiethnic communities where grandmothers shared the bounty of their gardens and products from the kitchen.

Author B.J. Carpenter is a second-generation Iron Ranger who was born and raised in Hibbing. She is a culinary educator and writer living in the Twin Cities.

Author: Peter A. Marino

“An Ojibwa Legend: A Heroine’s Twice Lost Moccasins,”

Marino gives a new take on the history of Minnesota’s state flower, the lady slipper. In his poem, he tells the tale of Makizin and her epic journey. The book also explains how Marino came to translate the botanical name of the lady slipper and details the story behind the legend of Makizin’s journey and how he decided to write a poem inspired by her.

Marino passed away on Jan. 13. He wrote many books on sales, philosophy and theology. He most recently worked as a paraprofessional in Cass Lake and Bemidji schools.

Author: John P. Endres

“Portage from the Past,” tells the tale of`a lake within a lake. Lake Windigo is located deep in a Minnesota national forest, just down from the headwaters of the Mississippi River. The tiny lake is located within an island. According to the Ojibwe people, a Windigo is a malevolent, cannibalistic spirit. What makes Lake Windigo so special? What spirits might haunt its shores?

The book discovers the answers and tells the stories of a journey into the wilderness from a man with an abiding love for the north country.

John “JP” Endres began traveling from his native Oklahoma to Cass Lake at the age of 2. He assumed the reins of Camp Chippewa from his father, Cap Endres, and directed the camp for 40 years. Over the years, he adventures in the rivers and lakes of the upper reaches of the Mississippi River.

Author: Barry W. Babcock

“Teachers in the Forest: Essays from the Last Wilderness in Mississippi Headwaters County” is a collection of essays that discuss the author's connection to the wild. He shares his experiences living off-grid, harnessing solar power from the sun, pumping his water well by hand every day, hunting, fishing, and gathering, all as part of the natural world and not above it.

Babcock discusses how traditional scientists and native American spiritual leaders have arrived at the same concept of protecting our environment, but by use of completely different methods, theories, and practices of living.

Barry Babcock lives off the grid near Laporte.

Author: Kelsey Sutton

“Where Silence Gathers,” is the companion novel to “Some Quiet Place.” For as long as she can remember, Alexandra Tate has been able to see personified Emotions, and she's found a best friend in Revenge. He's her constant companion as she waits outside Nate Foster's house, clutching a gun. Every night since Nate's release from prison, Alex has tried to work up the courage to exact her own justice on him for the drunk driving accident that killed her family. But there's one problem: Forgiveness. When he appears, Alex is faced with a choice moving on or getting even. It's impossible to decide with Forgiveness whispering in one ear . . . and Revenge whispering in the other.

Kelsey Sutton is a Bemidji State University graduate and lives in northern Minnesota.

Author: Eli Hooker

“Legions of Monster” features eight separates stories totaling close to 600 pages.

In “Laporte,” the zombie apocalypse begins in Laporte, Minn., and it's nothing like we expected.

In “Gary,” two northwest Minnesota deer hunters find themselves being stalked by something in the woods.

“Crossing: Savage Genesis,” is the official reboot of the author’s online web series, featuring the shocking true origin and first encounter between Deputy Jesi Rocker and his deadliest enemy and the machete-wielding Snapper.

Hooker is from Bemidji.