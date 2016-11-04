Newsboys concert Saturday at Sanford Center

The Newsboys have “defined Christian music for more than two decades” and have sold more than 8 million units and amassed eight Gold certifications, 33 No. 1 radio hits, four Grammy nominations, two American Music Award nominations and taken home multiple Dove Awards, a release said.

Tickets range in cost from $25 to $75. Tickets can be purchased at the Sanford Center pickup window, any Ticketmaster retail location, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000, or online at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, call (218) 652-6824.