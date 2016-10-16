Book signing with Barbara Schlichting

BEMIDJI -- A book signing with Bemidji author Barbara Schlichting will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Book World, 316 Beltrami Ave. NW. Schlichting will be signing her second book in A First Ladies Mystery Series featuring Mary Lincoln titled “If Words Could Kill.” The book tells the story of Liv, who owns the First Lady White House Dollhouse store in Minneapolis. She is the last person to see a Mary Lincoln impersonator who is found dead right outside of her store, according to a release.