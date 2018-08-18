Ticket lottery offers chance to see ‘Hamilton’ for $10

A digital lottery for the tickets opens at 11 a.m. two days before each performance. Entries close at 9 a.m. the day before the performance.

The show opens its Minnesota premiere engagement Aug. 29 at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis and runs through Oct.7.

To enter: Use the official app for “Hamilton,” available for all iOS and Android devices or visit hamiltonmusical.com to register.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11 a.m. the day before the performance via email and text.

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day before the performance. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day before the performance are forfeited. Lottery tickets are void if resold.

For more rules and information, visit hennepintheatretrust.org/hamilton.