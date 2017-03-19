Because of the celebratory nature of the Oxcars awards, there is no pre-determined number of awards or pre-existing categories. The awards vary from year to year.

Oxcarsʼ committee member volunteers use criteria, adopted from the Hennepin Theater Trust's Spotlight program, to look for excellence in theater work from November to November each year in the Bemidji area.

Participating northern Minnesota theaters include Northern Light Opera of Park Rapids, Minnesota Folklore Theater, of Walker, Exciting Play Society of Bemidji, Mask and Rose Women's Theater Collective of Puposky and Bemidji Community Theater of Bemidji .

Here's a look at this year's list of Oxcars award winners:

• Set Design: Mary Knox Johnson and Dwayne Johnson for "Mary Poppins" and "Enchanted Sleeping Beauty"

• Choreography: Karen Palmen for "Annie Get Your Gun"

• Costumes: Mary Knox Johnson for "Enchanted Sleeping Beauty"

• Best Director, Comedy: Fred Rogers for "Steel Magnolias"

• Best Actress, Comedy: Sasha Demoret-Almendinger for "Bedroom Farce"

• Best Actor, Comedy: Norwood Hall for "Bedroom Farce"

• Best Director, Drama: Jessie Whiting for "Pillowman"

• Best Actor Male, Drama: Jessie Whiting for "Pillowman"

• Best Actor Female, Drama: Krysta Sanders for "Steel Magnolias"

• Best Original Work: Cate Belleveau for "Mary 4, Martha 3, No Footnotes"

• Best Supporting Actor: Jesse Mix for "Pillowman"

• Best Supporting Actress: Kathi Diehl for "Steel Magnolias"

• Best Musical Director: Paul Dove for "Annie Get Your Gun"

• Best Director, Musical: Mary Knox Johnson for "Mary Poppins" and "Enchanted Sleeping Beauty"

• Best Ensemble: The cast of "Mary 4, Martha 3, No Footnotes"

• Best Actor Female, Musical: Mary Anderson for "Evilina" and "Mary Poppins"

• Best Actor Male, Musical: Robert Saxton for "Mary Poppins"

• Best Up and Coming Youth: Faith Kern for "Annie Get Your Gun"

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Fred Rogers